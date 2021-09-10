Special Weather Statement issued September 10 at 4:01PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 400 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line

extending from near Squaretop Mountain to 7 miles west of Farson.

Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Squaretop Mountain around 405 PM MDT.

Gannett Peak around 415 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Big Sandy

Recreational Area.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Riverton.