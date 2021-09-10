Special Weather Statement issued September 10 at 4:04PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 402 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong line of
thunderstorm outflows from Pocatello to Idaho Falls moving northeast
at 30 to 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph with blowing dust, lightning and
pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Rigby, Goshen, Ammon, Shelley, Iona, Ucon,
Menan, Firth, Lewisville, Rose, Southeast Inl, Fort Hall Putnam
Lodge, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall
Lincoln Creek Lodge, Taber, Fort Hall Townsite and Rockford.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Comments