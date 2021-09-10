Special Weather Statement issued September 10 at 4:16PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 413 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong line of

thunderstorms just north of Coldwater extending north to near Arco,

moving northeast at 25 to 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph creating blowing dust,

lightning, and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Arco, American Falls Reservoir, Atomic City, Craters Of The Moon,

Central Inl, Southwest Inl, Springfield, Butte City, Sterling, Big

Southern Butte, Bear Trap Airport, Pilar Butte and Coxs Well Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.