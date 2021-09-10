Special Weather Statement issued September 10 at 4:17PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 9 miles east of Challis to 11 miles northeast
of Arco. Movement was northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Lemhi, Leadore, Gilmore, Nicholia, May, Tendoy, Patterson and Big
Creek Campground.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
