Special Weather Statement issued September 10 at 4:21PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 419 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

along a line extending from 19 miles southwest of Lemhi to 8 miles

east of Arco. Movement was northeast 25 to 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 to 50 mph creating blowing dust,

lightning, and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Northwest Inl, Darlington, Summit Reservoir, Clyde, Edie School, Lone

Pine, Howe and Meadow Peak.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.