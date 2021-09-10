Special Weather Statement issued September 10 at 4:34PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 431 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong line of
thunderstorm outflows from Bone, Idaho Falls to Rexburg moving
northeast at 25 to 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph creating blowing dust,
lightning, and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Ririe Reservoir, Terreton, Lorenzo,
Goshen, Ammon, Shelley, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon, Menan, Teton, Ririe,
Roberts, Lewisville, Mud Lake, Parker and Hamer.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Comments