Special Weather Statement issued September 10 at 6:13PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 613 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Neeley to Snowville.

Movement was northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, American Falls, Malad, American Falls Reservoir, Neeley,

Chubbuck, Rockland, Holbrook Summit, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge,

Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Pleasantview, Fort Hall

Bannock Peak, Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall Townsite, Cherry Creek Rest

Area, Massacre Rocks, Mink Creek Pass, Stone and Hawkins Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.