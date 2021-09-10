Special Weather Statement issued September 10 at 6:47PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 647 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 14 miles northeast of Sun Valley to near

Aberdeen. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Blackfoot, Arco, Mackay, Grouse, Mackay Reservoir, American Falls

Reservoir, Aberdeen, Atomic City, Rose, Darlington, Chilly Barton

Flat, Southwest Inl, Pingree, Craters Of The Moon, Fort Hall Eagle

Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Central Inl, Taber, Springfield

and Rockford.

Those attending the Eastern Idaho State Fair are in the path of

these storms and should prepare for IMMINENT DANGEROUS WEATHER

CONDITIONS.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.