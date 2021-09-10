Special Weather Statement issued September 10 at 6:47PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 647 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 14 miles northeast of Sun Valley to near
Aberdeen. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Blackfoot, Arco, Mackay, Grouse, Mackay Reservoir, American Falls
Reservoir, Aberdeen, Atomic City, Rose, Darlington, Chilly Barton
Flat, Southwest Inl, Pingree, Craters Of The Moon, Fort Hall Eagle
Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Central Inl, Taber, Springfield
and Rockford.
Those attending the Eastern Idaho State Fair are in the path of
these storms and should prepare for IMMINENT DANGEROUS WEATHER
CONDITIONS.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
