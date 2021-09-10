Special Weather Statement issued September 10 at 6:56PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 655 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles north of
Blackfoot Reservoir to 7 miles north of Plymouth. Movement was
east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs,
Swanlake, Chesterfield Reservoir, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Bear
Lake Idaho Portion, Grace, Inkom, Franklin, Downey, Georgetown,
Arimo, Saint Charles, Dingle, Thatcher and Fort Hall Putnam Lodge.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
