Special Weather Statement issued September 10 at 6:56PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 655 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles north of

Blackfoot Reservoir to 7 miles north of Plymouth. Movement was

east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs,

Swanlake, Chesterfield Reservoir, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Bear

Lake Idaho Portion, Grace, Inkom, Franklin, Downey, Georgetown,

Arimo, Saint Charles, Dingle, Thatcher and Fort Hall Putnam Lodge.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.