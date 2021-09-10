Special Weather Statement issued September 10 at 7:19PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
At 719 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 14 miles northeast of Challis to near Chilly
Barton Flat. Movement was northeast at 50 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Lemhi, Leadore, Gilmore, Nicholia, May, Patterson and Big Creek
Campground.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Comments