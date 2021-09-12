Special Weather Statement issued September 12 at 11:46PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 1146 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Turnerville, or 9 miles northeast of Afton, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Meadow Creek Guard Station around 1155 PM MDT.

Lander Peak around 1205 AM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Merna.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.