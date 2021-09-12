Special Weather Statement issued September 12 at 11:49PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 1149 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Star Valley Rest Area, or near Thayne, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Thayne, Grover and Star Valley Rest Area around 1155 PM MDT.

Star Valley Ranch and Turnerville around 1200 AM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Meadow Creek Guard

Station.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.