Special Weather Statement issued September 12 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 445 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Juniper, or 10 miles northwest of Snowville, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Holbrook Summit, Holbrook and Stone.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
