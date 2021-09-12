Special Weather Statement issued September 12 at 4:48PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 448 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Virginia, or 9 miles south of McCammon, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Downey, Arimo, Virginia and Niter.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.