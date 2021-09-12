Special Weather Statement issued September 12 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 515 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Grace, or 13 miles southeast of Lava Hot Springs, moving east at 30
mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Grace, Georgetown, Thatcher, Georgetown Summit and Niter.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Comments