Special Weather Statement issued September 12 at 6:44PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 644 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Salt River Pass, or 17 miles south of Afton, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Salt River Pass around 650 PM MDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Riverton.