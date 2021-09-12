Special Weather Statement issued September 12 at 6:44PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 644 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Salt River Pass, or 17 miles south of Afton, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Salt River Pass around 650 PM MDT.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Riverton.
Comments