Special Weather Statement issued September 12 at 7:11PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 711 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lava Hot Springs, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Soda Springs, Lava Hot Springs, southern Blackfoot Reservoir and

Bancroft.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.