Special Weather Statement issued September 12 at 7:11PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 711 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Lava Hot Springs, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Soda Springs, Lava Hot Springs, southern Blackfoot Reservoir and
Bancroft.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
