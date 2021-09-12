Special Weather Statement issued September 12 at 8:50PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 850 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Stewart Peak, or near Alpine, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern
Lincoln County, including the following locations… Etna and Alpine
Airport.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
