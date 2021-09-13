Special Weather Statement issued September 13 at 6:43AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Areas of fog. Visibility could be under a quarter mile in
a few spots.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin, especially from Pinedale to
Hoback Junction. This will impact Highway 191.
* WHEN…Through 9 AM.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be prepared for rapidly
changing visibility. Drivers are urged to slow down, and use
low beam headlights when fog is encountered.
