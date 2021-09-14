Red Flag Warning issued September 14 at 1:14PM MDT until September 15 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. the
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…280…283…285…288…289…300.
In North Central WY Fire Zone….287.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Johnson…Washakie.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater.
In West Central WY…Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 9 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
