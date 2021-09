Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, and Craters of the Moon.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Motorists driving on east-west roads may have difficulty

driving.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.