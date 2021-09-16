Red Flag Warning issued September 16 at 1:35PM MDT until September 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 1 PM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and

Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth

Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon

River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and

Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.

* IMPACTS…Should a fire get established, expect rapid fire

spread rates.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.