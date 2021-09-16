Red Flag Warning issued September 16 at 1:59PM MDT until September 17 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and

Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new

fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone….285.

In North Central WY Fire Zone….281.

In Northwest WY Fire Zone….286.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Johnson…Park…Washakie.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent in the lower elevations, and 15

percent in the mountains.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the low 80s in the lower elevations, and

low 70s in the mountains.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.