Red Flag Warning issued September 16 at 2:59AM MDT until September 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River. Mainly north of
Kimama crossroads.
* WINDS…West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY….10 to 15 percent from the Shoshone area
east to Craters of the Moon.
* IMPACTS…Should a fire get established, expect rapid fire
spread rates.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
