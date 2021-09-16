Red Flag Warning issued September 16 at 2:59AM MDT until September 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River

Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River. Mainly north of

Kimama crossroads.

* WINDS…West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY….10 to 15 percent from the Shoshone area

east to Craters of the Moon.

* IMPACTS…Should a fire get established, expect rapid fire

spread rates.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.