Red Flag Warning issued September 16 at 8:32PM MDT until September 17 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior if any new fires
start.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…280…285…288…289…300.
In North Central WY Fire Zone….281.
In Northwest WY Fire Zone….286.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Johnson…Park…Washakie.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 70s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of gusty
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.