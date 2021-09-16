Red Flag Warning issued September 16 at 8:32PM MDT until September 17 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and

Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior if any new fires

start.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zones…280…285…288…289…300.

In North Central WY Fire Zone….281.

In Northwest WY Fire Zone….286.

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Johnson…Park…Washakie.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 70s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of gusty

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.