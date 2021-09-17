High Wind Warning issued September 17 at 2:16PM MDT until September 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…From 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in
a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Use caution if you
must drive.
