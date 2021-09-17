Red Flag Warning issued September 17 at 2:15PM MDT until September 17 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and

Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new

fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zones…285…288…289…300.

In Northwest WY Fire Zone….286.

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Johnson…Park…Washakie.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 15 percent in the higher elevations, and as

low as 10 to 12 percent in the lower elevations.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 60s in the higher elevations,

and in the upper 70s to around 80 in the lower elevations.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of gusty

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.