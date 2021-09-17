Wind Advisory issued September 17 at 1:44PM MDT until September 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Howe,
Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Borah Peak, Challis, Clayton, and Copper
Basin
* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust are possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments