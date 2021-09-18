Skip to Content
today at 8:04 AM
Published 1:41 AM

Red Flag Warning issued September 18 at 1:41AM MDT until September 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth
Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon
River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and
Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Should a fire get established, expect rapid fire
spread rates. In heavier fuels, fire intensity will be greater.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

National Weather Service

