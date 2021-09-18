Red Flag Warning issued September 18 at 1:41AM MDT until September 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.

* WINDS…South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Should a fire get established, expect rapid fire

spread rates.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.