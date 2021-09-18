Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 1:18PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 114 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms
extending from near Blackfoot to near Pocatello Airport. Movement
was northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 45 mph are possible. Occasional lightning and
brief moderate rain are also possible.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow around
unsecured objects and create blowing dust.
Locations impacted include…
Southern Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Ririe Reservoir, Goshen,
Chubbuck, Ammon, Shelley, Iona, Ririe, Firth, Fort Hall Buffalo
Lodge, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge,
Fort Hall Townsite, Fort Hall Mount Putnam, Fort Hall Bannock Creek
Lodge, Pocatello Airport and Fort Hall Putnam Lodge.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
