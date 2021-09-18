Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 2:12PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 208 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

extending from near Swanlake to 10 miles north of Pleasantview to 9

miles northeast of Holbrook Summit. Movement was northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 45 mph, brief moderate rain, and occasional

lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Soda Springs, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake, southern

Blackfoot Reservoir, Grace, Downey, Arimo, Virginia, Henry, Hawkins

Reservoir, Daniels Reservoir, Mill Canyon Campground, Bancroft, Niter

and Malad Pass.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.