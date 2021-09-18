Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 2:12PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 208 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms
extending from near Swanlake to 10 miles north of Pleasantview to 9
miles northeast of Holbrook Summit. Movement was northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 45 mph, brief moderate rain, and occasional
lightning.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Soda Springs, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake, southern
Blackfoot Reservoir, Grace, Downey, Arimo, Virginia, Henry, Hawkins
Reservoir, Daniels Reservoir, Mill Canyon Campground, Bancroft, Niter
and Malad Pass.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
