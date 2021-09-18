Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 3:06PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 305 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Chesterfield Reservoir, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Swan Valley, northern Palisades Reservoir, Chesterfield Reservoir,
northern Blackfoot Reservoir, Inkom, Irwin, Fort Hall Mount Putnam,
Bone, Cutthroat Trout Campground, Trail Creek Campground, Pine Creek
Pass and Grays Lake.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Comments