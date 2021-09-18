Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 3:23PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 322 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm
outflow winds along a line extending from near Taber to Pocatello to
12 miles southeast of Fort Hall Bannock Peak. Movement was northeast
at 40 MPH.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 45 to 55 MPH.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Southern Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, McCammon, Chesterfield
Reservoir, Goshen, eastern American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck,
Shelley, Inkom, Firth, Rose, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall
Putnam Lodge, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort
Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Taber and Portneuf Gap.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Comments