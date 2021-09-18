Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 3:23PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 322 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm

outflow winds along a line extending from near Taber to Pocatello to

12 miles southeast of Fort Hall Bannock Peak. Movement was northeast

at 40 MPH.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 45 to 55 MPH.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Southern Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, McCammon, Chesterfield

Reservoir, Goshen, eastern American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck,

Shelley, Inkom, Firth, Rose, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall

Putnam Lodge, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort

Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Taber and Portneuf Gap.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.