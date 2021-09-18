Wind Advisory issued September 18 at 12:59PM MDT until September 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small,
Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Borah Peak, Challis, Clayton, and
Copper Basin.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.