Wind Advisory issued September 18 at 12:59PM MDT until September 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Lower Snake River plain, including Pocatello, American

Falls and Blackfoot.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around. Dangerous chop should be expected across American Falls

Reservoir and associated rivers.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.