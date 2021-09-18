Wind Advisory issued September 18 at 12:59PM MDT until September 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Lower Snake River plain, including Pocatello, American
Falls and Blackfoot.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around. Dangerous chop should be expected across American Falls
Reservoir and associated rivers.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.