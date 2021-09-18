Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 8:04 AM
Published 1:45 AM

Wind Advisory issued September 18 at 1:45AM MDT until September 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small,
Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Borah Peak, Challis, Clayton, and
Copper Basin.

* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust are possible, making
driving hazardous on area highways.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Low visibility in blowing
dust can occur suddenly without warning, especially areas from
north Idaho Falls to the Mud Lake area.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content