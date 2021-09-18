Wind Advisory issued September 18 at 6:26AM MDT until September 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Lower Snake River plain, including Pocatello, American

Falls and Blackfoot.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust are possible,

making driving hazardous on area highways.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.