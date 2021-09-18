Wind Advisory issued September 18 at 6:26AM MDT until September 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Lower Snake River plain, including Pocatello, American
Falls and Blackfoot.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust are possible,
making driving hazardous on area highways.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments