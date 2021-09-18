Wind Advisory issued September 18 at 6:26AM MDT until September 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,

Rexburg, St. Anthony, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small,

Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Borah Peak, Challis, Clayton, and

Copper Basin.

* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust are possible,

making driving hazardous on area highways.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Low visibility in

blowing dust can occur suddenly without warning, especially areas

from north Idaho Falls to the Mud Lake area.