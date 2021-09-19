Lake Wind Advisory issued September 19 at 1:12PM MDT until September 19 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory,

temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir for the Lake Wind Advisory. The

Lower Snake River Plain for the Frost Advisory, mostly impacting

those areas northwest of Interstate corridor including American

Falls, Aberdeen, and the Rockford areas.

* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, continuing until 8 PM MDT

this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT

Monday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create

hazardous boating conditions for small water-craft. Frost can

kill or damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.