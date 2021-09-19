Lake Wind Advisory issued September 19 at 8:46AM MDT until September 19 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory,
temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir for the Lake Wind Advisory. The
Lower Snake River Plain for the Frost Advisory, mostly impacting
those areas northwest of American Falls Reservoir including
American Falls, Aberdeen, and the Rockford areas.
* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, from noon today to 8 PM MDT
this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT
Monday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous boating conditions for small water-craft. Frost could
kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Comments