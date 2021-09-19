Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 11:16AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 1112 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

extending from 9 miles northeast of Hazelton to near Hansen to 12

miles northeast of Rogerson. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible with these storms

along with brief moderate rain and occasional lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow around

unsecured objects, and create difficult driving conditions.

Locations impacted include…

Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Lake Walcott, Paul, Declo, Albion, Minidoka,

Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Mt Harrison, Kimama, Pilar Butte and

Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.