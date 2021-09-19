Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 12:07PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1202 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers and
gusty winds extending from 14 miles northeast of Minidoka to 7 miles
west of Elba. Movement was east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and brief moderate rain are
expected with this line as it shifts east toward the
Pocatello area through 100 PM MDT.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow around
unsecured objects, and produce difficult driving conditions.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, American Falls, Malta, American Falls Reservoir, Neeley,
Lake Walcott, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock Creek
Lodge, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Cold Water Rest
Area, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Elba, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall
Lincoln Creek Lodge, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Portneuf Gap and Fort
Hall Townsite.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Comments