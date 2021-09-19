Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 1:34PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

A Pacific low pressure system will bring showers across the

Northern Rockies today through Monday morning. Snow levels will be

between 6500 and 7500 feet this afternoon and lowering to 5500 to

6500 feet by early Monday morning. Snow accumulations up to 2

inches are possible associated with stronger showers. Little to no snow

impacts are expected over mountain passes given subsurface

temperatures are well above freezing.

For those recreating in the backcountry at higher elevations

across the region, be prepared for cold temperatures with areas of

and wet snowfall.