Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 1:34PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
A Pacific low pressure system will bring showers across the
Northern Rockies today through Monday morning. Snow levels will be
between 6500 and 7500 feet this afternoon and lowering to 5500 to
6500 feet by early Monday morning. Snow accumulations up to 2
inches are possible associated with stronger showers. Little to no snow
impacts are expected over mountain passes given subsurface
temperatures are well above freezing.
For those recreating in the backcountry at higher elevations
across the region, be prepared for cold temperatures with areas of
and wet snowfall.
