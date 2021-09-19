Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 4:02AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A cold front will move through the area this morning bringing rain

and high elevation snow above about 7,500 feet. Snow levels will

drop further later this evening as cold air filters in behind the

front. By early Monday morning the Centennial Mountains east

through Targhee Pass could see 2 to 6 inches of snow with some

locally higher amounts possible. Lesser amounts are expected west

near Monida Pass, but 1 to 3 inches is possible in this early

season snow.