Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 4:02AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
A cold front will move through the area this morning bringing rain
and high elevation snow above about 7,500 feet. Snow levels will
drop further later this evening as cold air filters in behind the
front. By early Monday morning the Centennial Mountains east
through Targhee Pass could see 2 to 6 inches of snow with some
locally higher amounts possible. Lesser amounts are expected west
near Monida Pass, but 1 to 3 inches is possible in this early
season snow.
