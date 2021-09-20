Freeze Warning issued September 20 at 1:52PM MDT until September 21 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE…Star Valley and South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…From Midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will could crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The coldest temperatures will occur in the
lower elevations of Lincoln County, where a hard freeze is
possible.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Comments