Freeze Warning issued September 20 at 7:50PM MDT until September 21 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE…Star Valley and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From Midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will damage crops, other

sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The coldest temperatures will occur in the

lower elevations of Lincoln County, where a hard freeze is

likely.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.