Freeze Warning issued September 21 at 12:03AM MDT until September 21 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures from 24 to 28 expected.

* WHERE…Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, Upper Green

River Basin Foothills, Upper Green River Basin, Rock Springs

and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.

* WHEN…Through 8 AM This morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will damage crops, other

sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The coldest temperatures will occur in

the lower elevations of Sublette and Sweetwater Counties,

where a hard freeze is likely.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.