Red Flag Warning issued September 21 at 1:37PM MDT until September 22 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. the
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low humidity, unseasonably warm temperatures, and gusty
wind will create erratic fire behavior and rapid fire spread.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY…Fire Weather Zones 277 and 279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln.
* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 11 to 14 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs 70 to 75.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
