Red Flag Warning issued September 22 at 1:12AM MDT until September 22 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low humidity, unseasonably warm temperatures, and gusty
wind will create erratic fire behavior and rapid fire spread.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY…Fire Weather Zones 277 and 279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln.
* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
