Red Flag Warning issued September 22 at 1:12AM MDT until September 22 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* IMPACTS: Low humidity, unseasonably warm temperatures, and gusty

wind will create erratic fire behavior and rapid fire spread.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Southwest WY…Fire Weather Zones 277 and 279.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln.

* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.