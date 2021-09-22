Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 1:12 AM

Red Flag Warning issued September 22 at 1:12AM MDT until September 22 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* IMPACTS: Low humidity, unseasonably warm temperatures, and gusty
wind will create erratic fire behavior and rapid fire spread.

* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY…Fire Weather Zones 277 and 279.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln.

* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content